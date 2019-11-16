Man arrested with drones, iPhones worth Rs 26 lakh at IGI airport in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Customs Department officials have arrested a man on charges of smuggling a large consignment of drones and other electronic goods worth Rs 26 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.

Around 10,000 memory cards, 5-6 mobile phones, four DJI drones and four MI drones have been seized from the accused.

The middle-aged man, who hails from Delhi, was involved in smuggling of drones, iPhones, memory cards and other electronic goods from Hong Kong. He used to sell the smuggled items at local shops in Delhi.

Sharing more details about the incident, the Customs Department said, "A person was intercepted on Friday while he was crossing the Green Channel during the day after he reached Delhi from Hong Kong."

''A large consignment of drone, mobile phones and memory cards were found from the luggage of the accused,'' it said.

During his interrogation, the accused confessed that he had smuggled around 10,000 memory cards from Hong Kong earlier also.

When asked, the man could not produce any valid bill of the items and was arrested for trying to smuggle the items into the country,” said an officer of the Customs Department.

According to the Customs Department officials, the value of the seized goods is around Rs 26 lakh.

A case has been registered in this regard and further investigations are underway.