हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Man booked for threatening Muslim biryani seller in Delhi, video goes viral

The shop owner and his workers closed the shop soon after. The video was recorded around 9 pm on Thursday and later circulated on social media.

Man booked for threatening Muslim biryani seller in Delhi, video goes viral

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has filed an FIR after a video emerged on social media in which a man is purportedly heard threatening a Muslim shopkeeper for opening his biryani shop in Sant Nagar area here on the occasion of Diwali, officials said on Saturday.

The police said they took suo motu cognisance of the video.

In the video, the accused introduces himself as Naresh Kumar Suryavanshi, a member of Bajrang Dal. He is heard telling the workers of the shop that Sant Nagar is a Hindu area and threatening them against opening the shop on any festival, the police said.

The shop owner and his workers closed the shop soon after. The video was recorded around 9 pm on Thursday and later circulated on social media, they said.

After taking cognisance of the video and verifying the facts, a case was registered under Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code at Burari police station, a senior police officer said.

An investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of the accused and nab him, the officer said. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
DelhiDelhi NewsDelhi Police
Next
Story

Jinnah row: Akhilesh tells detractors to 'read books', BJP asks 'Indian or Pakistani'

Must Watch

PT39M27S

CM Yogi slams Akhilesh Yadav on Jinnah remark