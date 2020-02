NEW DELHI: An unidentified man, wearing a mask, looted Rs 1.5 Lakhs from the Oriental Bank of Commerce in Delhi's Tilak Nagar locality on Wednesday (February 12, 2020).

According to Delhi Police, the masked man entered the bank after overpowering the security guard and fled from the spot after collecting the cash.

A case has been registered and efforts are underway to arrest him.

Multiple teams formed to investigate the case.