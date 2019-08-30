One dead, 2 seriously injured after part of building collapses in New Delhi's Badli

Delhi: At least one person died and two others seriously injured after portion of a three-storied building collapsed in national capital's Badli area on early Friday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old woman Poonam. The injured – two men – have been admitted at Ambedkar Hospital and Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital.

Two shops occupied the ground floor of the building, while a family lived on the first floor. An investigation is underway.

In January this year, at least 14 persons died in two separate incidents of building collapse in Delhi-NCR area.

On January 4, seven people died and eight others injured after part of a factory in Sudarshan Park in Delhi's Moti Nagar collapsed. Days later, seven persons died again after an under-construction four-storey building collapsed in Gurugram.