Delhi Police personnel hold silent protest against assault by Tis Hazari Court lawyers

New Delhi: A group of Delhi Police personnel and their family members on Tuesday sat on a protest outside police headquarters to protest against the assault on them by lawyers at the Tis Hazari court on November 2. Hundreds of police personnel, seen in uniform and wearing a black band to condemn the attacks on their rank by a group of lawyers, gathered at the Police Headquarters (PHQ) to hold a 'silent' protest.

The assembled cops and their family members have pledged for 'no slogans, no demands' protest. Several of them hoisted banners that read slogans like, 'Save Police', 'We are Humans too' among other messages. The protesters pointed out and they and several of their colleagues have been thrashed across the city and its courts by groups of lawyers since the November 2 violence.

Meanwhile, several police officials on Tuesday took to social media to condemn the attack on policemen by the lawyers.

Karnataka IPS officer D Roopa: Mockery of the system. I only wish people at helm of affairs take strictest action. Else morale of the force suffers n will embolden hooligans to take law into their hands.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, Madhur Verma: I am sorry.. we are police ... we don’t exist.. we don’t have families...we don’t have human rights !!!

IPS Sagar Preet Hooda: No one is above the law...Hoolingans must be punished even if they are masquerading as lawyers. Tis Hazari incident has shaken the collective consciousness of whole society. Time has come lawyers read the law!

Kashmir Police officer Abhinav Kumar: As a proud policeman serving in Kashmir, recent HC order in the clash of lawyers & police is demoralizing for police all over India. Lawless acts by lawyers are also clearly available in the public domain. Delhi HC, please take action on them too.

SSP, Andaman & Nicobar Police, Jatin Narwal: Its not about which profession one is pursuing. Its about human values, dignity and rule of law.

One may be a Lawyer or a Cop or Politician or Mediaperson or Justice/Judge or from any walk of life - this hooliganism should be condemned by all

Its not about which profession one is pursuing. Its about human values, dignity and rule of law.

A minor argument between a lawyer and some policemen over parking at the Tis Hazari court complex on Saturday flared into violence and arson, leaving a lawyer with a bullet injury. A total of around 20 police personnel including Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), two Station House Officers (SHOs) and eight lawyers sustained injuries in the incident.

The police alleged that the advocates assaulted them and set ablaze some police vehicles.

Following the incident, the Delhi High Court directed a judicial enquiry into the incident. One Assistant Sub-Inspector was suspended and a special investigation team (SIT) was also constituted to probe the November 2 violence.

On Monday, the functioning of the judiciary remained stalled as lawyers abstained across district courts in the national capital against the assault. Several advocates assembly outside the Tis Hazari premises, held a demonstration and demanded the arrest of policemen allegedly involved in the Saturday clashes.