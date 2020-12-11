Posters, banners demanding release of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam put up during farmers’ protest

NEW DELHI: In a new twist to the ongoing protest by thousands of farmers against the Centre’s farm laws, posters demanding the release of writers, intellectuals, rationalists mainly arrested in connection with the Elgar Parishad and Delhi Riots case have come up.

According to reports, these posters were put up on Thursday – the 15th day of the farmers' agitation in the national capital.

Farmers' body - Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ugrahan) – was holding a demonstration at the Tikri border against the Centre during which some posters calling for the immediate release of social activists and JNU students - Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bhardwaj, Varvara Rao, Anand Teltumbde, and Delhi riots-accused Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi were put up by unknown persons.

The posters asked for 'justice' to be delivered. However, it is not clear whether these banners and posters were associated with the farmers or not.

All have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in different cases.

While the biggest protest site at present is the Singhu border, thousands of farmers have been protesting at the Tikri border for two weeks now. Since the start of their protest, the farmers have maintained that issues not related to the farmers’ welfare will not be raised from the protest venue.

Leaders of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), however, maintained that protesting in support of those who are incarcerated was not political.

“This was done to celebrate Human Rights Day. These are prisoners who fought for the underclasses and their rights. We are also fighting for your rights, which the government is trying to take away from us. It is not a political move at all,” he said.

