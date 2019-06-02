close

Railway Police

Railway police busts women gang in Delhi, 3 arrested

New Delhi: Three women were arrested after the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), in a joint operation, busted a gang of women criminals following a complaint of theft lodged at the Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, the Northern Railways said on Sunday.

In an e-FIR lodged with the GRP on Wednesday, a woman passenger alleged that jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh was stolen from her luggage while she was coming out of the railway station.

"Within four days of the incident, on Saturday, three women of a gang of five were arrested by a joint team of the RPF and GRP, with the help of CCTV footage and dossiers of the criminals," the Northern Railways said in a statement. 

"The gang (one of whose members carried a baby in her arms) would encircle its target while walking, mostly on the escalator, and then steal his/her belongings," the statement added.

In 2019, nine cases of theft have been detected with the help of CCTV footage, by RPF personnel at Hazrat Nizamuddin Post," said S.C. Jain, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi.
 

