Red Fort violence case accused Gurjot Singh, carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, arrested from Punjab

New Delhi: In a big breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday said that it has arrested Gurjot Singh, an absconding accused in the January 26 Red Fort violence and flag hoisting case.

Singh carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head. A Special Cell official said that the police arrested Gurjot Singh from Amritsar in Punjab.

The official said that Singh was wanted in connection with the Red Fort Flag hoisting case. Police had declared a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

Singh is the 17th person who has been arrested in the case, so far. At least six key suspects against whom rewards were announced are still absconding.

A resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, Singh was reportedly present at the Red Fort when the violence broke out. The police were looking for him his alleged involvement in the “conspiracy” and in “instigating” the crowd through “provocative speeches” that he delivered from the monument itself.

On January 26, during the farmers' protest, several people had clashed with the police while many entered the Red fort and had also hoisted a flag there.

