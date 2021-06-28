हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Red Fort vioence

Red Fort violence case accused Gurjot Singh, carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, arrested from Punjab

A resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, Gurjot Singh was reportedly present at the Red Fort when the violence broke out. The police were looking for him his alleged involvement in the “conspiracy” and in “instigating” the crowd through “provocative speeches” that he delivered from the monument itself.

Red Fort violence case accused Gurjot Singh, carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, arrested from Punjab

New Delhi: In a big breakthrough, the Delhi Police Special Cell on Monday said that it has arrested Gurjot Singh, an absconding accused in the January 26 Red Fort violence and flag hoisting case.

Singh carried a reward of Rs one lakh on his head. A Special Cell official said that the police arrested Gurjot Singh from Amritsar in Punjab.

The official said that Singh was wanted in connection with the Red Fort Flag hoisting case. Police had declared a reward of Rs one lakh on his head.

Singh is the 17th person who has been arrested in the case, so far. At least six key suspects against whom rewards were announced are still absconding.

A resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, Singh was reportedly present at the Red Fort when the violence broke out. The police were looking for him his alleged involvement in the “conspiracy” and in “instigating” the crowd through “provocative speeches” that he delivered from the monument itself.

On January 26, during the farmers' protest, several people had clashed with the police while many entered the Red fort and had also hoisted a flag there.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Red Fort vioenceGurjot SinghDelhi Policespecial cellPunjabAmritsarFarmers protest
Next
Story

Haji Meherban Qureshi, Delhi Congress secretary, joins Aam Aadmi Party in presence of Gopal Rai

Must Watch

PT3M47S

Sources: Preliminary investigations reveal, "RDX was used in Jammu Air Force Station drone attack"