Delhi

Scuffle breaks out between cops, lawyers at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court, govt vehicles set on fire

Gunshots were also heard during the scuffle and several government vehicles were set on fire by the agitated policemen

Scuffle breaks out between cops, lawyers at Delhi&#039;s Tis Hazari Court, govt vehicles set on fire

NEW DELHI: A major scuffle broke out between the policemen and lawyers at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday in which one person was injured.

Gunshots were also heard during the scuffle and several government vehicles, including a police jeep, were set on fire by the agitated lawyers.

According to immediate reports, several people sustained minor injuries in the incident. One of them, a lawyer, has been admitted to St Stephen's Hospital.

The scuffle broke out when members and workers of the Indian Youth Congress were protesting outside the residence of Union Minister Giriraj Singh against Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) and the inclusion of dairy sector in RCEP.

However, some other reports said that a parking dispute triggered the clash, but it is yet to confirmed by the Delhi Police.

The police also resorted to firing in which one lawyer was reportedly injured. The lawyers have accused the police of firing at them over a petty issue. 

Additional forces have been sent to the Tis Hazari Court to bring the situation under control.

In view of the tense situation, the police have locked a few gates to prevent miscreants from entering the court premises.

Fire tenders are also present at the spot. 

