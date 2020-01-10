Seemapuri violence case: Delhi court grants bail to all accused

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Friday, January 10 granted bail to all the accused in violence that took place in Delhi's Seemapuri locality on December 20.

The accused, who were lodged in judicial custody, were let out on a bail bond of Rs 20,000 each.

The court had remanded them to custody till January 18.

The Delhi Police had arrested eleven people in connection with the incident where a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) turned violent in the area in mid-December.

On Thursday, a Delhi court had granted bail to 15 people who were arrested in connection with a protest against the Citizenship Act that had turned violent in Delhi’s Daryaganj area. A car was set on fire outside the office of Deputy Commissioner of Police in Daryaganj on December 20, when a group of agitating demonstrators resorted to stone-pelting after police used force to disperse them.

An FIR was lodged by the police under Sections 146,147,148,149, 146,147,148 of the IPC. The Delhi Police had arrested 15 people and detained 40 on December 20, following the violence. All the 15 accused were then sent to 14-days judicial custody.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrasekhar Aazad ‘Raavan’ was also arrested by the Delhi Police in connection with the violence during an anti-CAA protest in Daryaganj area.

A case was registered against Azad under Sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public), 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the IPC.