Setback to Arvind Kejriwal as Centre orders CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by Delhi govt

New Delhi: In a big setback to the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday recommended a preliminary inquiry by the CBI into the procurement of 1,000 low-floor buses by the AAP government.

It may be noted that a matter of "corruption" in the annual maintenance contract (AMC) of the bus procurement by the Delhi Transport Corporation was raised by the BJP in Delhi Assembly in March this year.

Ministry of Home Affairs recommends a preliminary investigation by CBI into the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses by Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/12MUn9nu9V — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2021

Alleging a multi-crore scam in the purchase of 1,000 buses by the Delhi Transport Corporation, the Delhi BJP had demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

BJP Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta had alleged serious irregularities in the terms of the purchase and maintenance contracts.

Gupta had said that in January 2021, the Delhi government had placed a work order of 1,000 low-floor buses costing Rs 890 crore. Along with the order for purchase, it also took out the tender for the annual maintenance of the buses for Rs 350 crore per year, he said.

The BJP leader alleged that this too was handed over to the same bus suppliers. A three-member committee formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal in June had found procedural "flaws" in the AMC and recommended scrapping it.

The LG had referred the matter to the MHA in July for its consideration, the officials said.

