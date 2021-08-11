Delhi government launches 33 ‘faceless’ RTO services, check how to avail online facilities

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday launched the Faceless Services of the transport department to offer 33 major transport-related services completely online in the initial phase. These 33 services cover almost 95% of the applications, the Delhi government said in a statement.

The decision is taken to curb corruption at transport department offices and to provide freedom to Delhiites from long queues, brokers, middlemen at the RTO office. In a statement, Kejriwal said that gradually, every service will be made faceless in all departments of the Delhi Government and the system has eradicated corruption and the need for middlemen.

The faceless service of the transport department has been rolled out officially after conducting trials for a few months. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said that 3.50 lakh service requests were approved in a faceless manner in the five-month-long trials.

Delhi RTO offices are using an AI-based facial recognition software supported by an Aadhaar based authentication system for ensuring security while issuing 'Online Learner Licence’ online. Also Read: Hackers steal cryptocurrency estimated at $600 from Poly Network

How do you avail a Faceless Service?

Citizens can avail RTO service online by following few steps:



1. Visit transport.delhi.gov.in

2. Apply for required DL/ RC/ Permit related service

3. Upload documents and Pay fees online

4. Aadhaar based authentication

5. Aadhaar based e-sign

6. Service delivery through Speed Post/ Electronic mode (SMS link for downloading PDF documents on phone sent to citizen / DigiLocker/ m-Parivahan app)

Citizens can alternately call 1076 and get the service availed through a Mobile Sahayak through the Delhi government’s Doorstep Delivery of services scheme. Also Read: Transport Ministry amends 2 schemes to boost electric vehicles adoption

