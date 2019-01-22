हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
2019 Lok Sabha election

Sitting MLAs, ministers won't get party tickets for 2019 Lok Sabha poll: AAP

The announcement was made by senior AAP leader Gopal Rai. 

Sitting MLAs, ministers won&#039;t get party tickets for 2019 Lok Sabha poll: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP will not give party tickets to its sitting MLAs and ministers for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, senior party leader Gopal Rai said Tuesday.

Rai, who heads Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, said that party candidates for the general elections in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana will be announced "well before" the notification of the polls.

"We are not going to give tickets to sitting MLAs. Everyone is interested, but we will not give tickets to them," he told reporters when asked if AAP MLAs and ministers will be fielded in the polls.

The AAP has already announced in-charges on six of the seven Parliamentary seats in Delhi. The in-charge on west Delhi seat is yet to be announced by the party.

"We will declare the names of our candidates in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab much before the announcement of elections," he said.

The AAP has decided to independently contest the Lok Sabha polls in the three states, rejecting the possibility of an alliance with the Congress. 

Tags:
2019 Lok Sabha electionGopal RaiAAPDelhi
Next
Story

Red Fort to remain closed for public from 22 January for Republic Day function

Must Watch

Sachin Tendulkar launches autobiography of Gymnast Dipa Karmakar in Mumbai