हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jahangirpuri

Supreme Court halts NDMC demolition drive in Delhi's Jahangirpuri, orders ‘status quo’

The Supreme Court also ordered the North Delhi Municipal Corporation to maintain a status-quo in Jahangirpuri, reports ANI.

Supreme Court halts NDMC demolition drive in Delhi&#039;s Jahangirpuri, orders ‘status quo’
NDMC halts anti-encroachment drive after SC order (Image Credit- ANI)

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted the anti-encroachment drive being carried out by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) bulldozers in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri locality and ordered the civic body to maintain a “status quo,” reported ANI.

 

 

The top court passed the order while responding to a plea filed by Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind which challenged the NDMC demolition drive in Jahangirpuri. The order was passed by a bench led by the Chief Justice of India in response to a submission made by senior advocate Dushyant Dave.

Minutes later, responding to the top court order, Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Raja Iqbal Singh said, “We will follow the SC order & take action accordingly.”

 

 

"We have stopped our work (anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri)," the NDMC Mayor added. Sanjay Goel, Commissioner, North Delhi Municipal Corporation, also said, "We just got to know about the SC order on the anti-encroachment drive in the Jahangirpuri area. We will read the order first & act accordingly."

The NDMC bulldozers had earlier arrived in Delhi’s violence-hit Jahangirpuri locality and began removing illegal constructions in the area. There was a heavy police and paramilitary forces deployment in Jahangirpuri ahead of today’s anti-encroachment drive in the area, even as the local mayor called it a ‘routine exercise.’

The drive began a day after Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta wrote to the party-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) to identify illegal constructions of ‘rioters’ in Jahangirpuri and demolish them using bulldozers.

“Our JCBs (excavators) and staff will go to Jahangirpuri to remove illegal encroachment from roads and government land. It is our routine exercise. We will execute it and return,” NDMC Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said earlier this morning.

Officials said security forces were also carrying out a flag march in the area and took stock of the situation before the drive was launched. A drone has also been deployed to monitor the situation.

Ahead of the drive, people in Jahangirpuri C Block voluntarily removed their belongings from roadsides, they said. The NDMC had on Tuesday requested the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 security personnel to maintain law and order during the two-day drive.

The area witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday. Eight police personnel and a local resident had sustained injuries.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
JahangirpuriNDMCDemolition driveSupreme CourtDelhi Police
Next
Story

IMD predicts light rainfall in Delhi till April 22, temperature to drop - Check complete prediction here

Must Watch

PT22M53S

Encroachment drive against illegal construction in Jahangirpuri