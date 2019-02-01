हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Iranian nationals

Three Iranians, posing as cops, arrested for duping Afghan nationals

Three Iranians were arrested for duping Afghan nationals.

Three Iranians, posing as cops, arrested for duping Afghan nationals

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday arrested three Iranian nationals who were posing as police officers from the Greater Kailash area.

The three Iranians were arrested for allegedly duping some Afghanistan nationals who visited a medical facility in the Greater Kailash locality for medical treatment.

According to news agency ANI, a sum of money in international and Indian currency had been seized from their possession. 

The authorities have launched an investigation into the mater. 

