हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi Traffic Police

Traffic restrictions in Delhi due to Beating Retreat Ceremony rehearsal: Here are the roads to be avoided

Traffic restrictions will continue in Delhi due to the Beating Retreat Ceremony rehearsal on Monday.

Traffic restrictions in Delhi due to Beating Retreat Ceremony rehearsal: Here are the roads to be avoided

NEW DELHI: Delhiites travelling through the central part of the capital on Monday should brace for detours and diversions as traffic restrictions will be in place due to the rehearsal of the Beating Retreat Ceremony.

According to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police, Vijay Chowk will remain closed for general traffic from 3.30 PM to 9.30 PM on Monday. 

The vehicular movement on parts of Rafi Marg, Raisina Road, Krishna Menon Marg, 'C' Hexagon and Dara Shikoh Road will also be restricted, according to Alok Kumar, (IPS) Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic (HQ), New Delhi.

Parking will be available for those coming to see the lighting behind the water channels between Rafi Marg and 'C' Hexagon after 7 PM.

Traffic police have arranged for buses to avoid taking the 'C' Hexagon and some nearby roads from afternoon till evening.

Roads To Be Avoided: 

Roads to be avoided include Akbar Road, Ashoka Road, Tilak Marg, KG Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Mathura Road, Shahjahan Road, Sher Shah Suri Marg, Bhairon Marg, Purana Qila Road and Subramania Bharti Marg.

Important Bus Routes

# Buses bound for Central Sectt. and Connaught Place coming from Shantipath-Vinay Marg-Sardar Patel Marg will take Panchsheel Marg-Simon Boliver Marg-Vande Matram Marg- R/A Shankar Road - Park Street. 

# Buses bound for Central Sectt. will terminate at Udyan Marg and return via Kali Bah Marg-Mandir Marg-Shankar Road. 

# Connaught Place bound buses will take Mandir Marg, Kali Bah Marg, - G.P.O.-Baba Khadag Singh Marg and reach Connaught Place 86 return via Bhagat Singh Marg - Peshwa Road-Mandir Marg-Shankar Road and Vande Mataram Marg. 

# Buses coming from South Delhi on Tuglak Road and bound for Connaught Place/Central Sectt. will be diverted from Aurobindo Chowk to Safdarjung Road-Kamal Attaturk Marg-Panchsheel Marg - Simon Boliver Marg and follow the route as mentioned at Sl. No. 1. 

#Buses coming to Mandi House and Feroz Shah Road and proceeding to Connaught Place via Barakhamba Road will terminate at Shivaji Stadium and return via Kasturba Gandhi Marg.

#Connaught Place bound buses coming on Shahjahan Road will proceed to Shivaji Stadium via 'C' Hexagon-K.G. Marg. 

Tags:
Delhi Traffic PoliceDelhi traffic restrictionsDelhi PoliceBeating retreat ceremonyDelhi
Next
Story

Cold wave intensifies in Delhi, 16 trains behind schedule due to fog

Must Watch

Morning Breaking: BSP MLA Rambai Singh makes confession about her theft

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close