Two Delhi cops dismissed in Mukherjee Nagar auto-rickshaw driver assault case

New Delhi: Delhi Police has dismissed two policemen for allegedly assaulting an auto-rickshaw driver and his minor son in the city's Mukherjee Nagar locality last month.

According to reports, DCP, 1st Battalion Rakesh Kumar has dismissed constable Pushpinder Shekhawat and constable Satya Prakash who were allegedly involved in the brutal attack on auto-rickshaw driver Sardar Sarabjit Singh and his minor son.

The two were under suspension since June 16 and were dismissed via order dated July 24, 2019.

On July 2, the Delhi Police filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court on the incident saying that its personnel should have shown greater patience and professionalism instead of dragging the auto-rickshaw driver and his son.

The incident reportedly took place after the auto-rickshaw collided with a police vehicle after which the to policeman thrashed the auto driver and his minor son who was also present during the incident.

Soon after the incident, several videos showing a group of policemen badly thrashing the auto driver had gone viral on social media last month.