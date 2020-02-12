हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Two minors among five found dead in Delhi's Bhajanpura

 The police are yet to ascertain the cause of their deaths. It is not yet clear whether it's a murder or suicide.

Two minors among five found dead in Delhi&#039;s Bhajanpura
Image for representational use only

NEW DELHI: At least five people were found dead inside a house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura locality on Wednesday (February 12, 2020). According to initial reports, all the deceased have been identified as Shambhu Kumar (45), his wife Sunita (38), Shivam (18), Sachin (16) and Komal (12).

The family had recently moved into the house located in lane No. 111 and was living there on rent. The neighbours informed the police after foul smell started coming out of the house.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found that the house was locked from outside. It is not yet clear whether it's a murder or suicide.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause of their deaths. According to the primary investigation, the bodies are five-day-old.  

The police are trying to obtain more information from the local residents of the area to resolve the case. According to sources, the police are probing all possible angles, including murder over financial borrowings.

Tags:
DelhiBhajanpuradead bodiesDelhi Police
Next
Story

PC Chacko resigns as Delhi Congress in-charge, blames late Sheila Dikshit for party's dismal show

Must Watch

PT3M27S

Tussle between Congress -BJP over Delhi defeat