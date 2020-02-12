Two minors among five found dead in Delhi's Bhajanpura

NEW DELHI: At least five people were found dead inside a house in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura locality on Wednesday (February 12, 2020). According to initial reports, all the deceased have been identified as Shambhu Kumar (45), his wife Sunita (38), Shivam (18), Sachin (16) and Komal (12).

The family had recently moved into the house located in lane No. 111 and was living there on rent. The neighbours informed the police after foul smell started coming out of the house.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found that the house was locked from outside. It is not yet clear whether it's a murder or suicide.

The police are yet to ascertain the cause of their deaths. According to the primary investigation, the bodies are five-day-old.

The police are trying to obtain more information from the local residents of the area to resolve the case. According to sources, the police are probing all possible angles, including murder over financial borrowings.