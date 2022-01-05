Weekend and night curfew in Delhi: What is exempted and who all can travel during restrictions

New Delhi: The Delhi government has announced a weekend curfew to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infections, which have been rising due to the spread of the Omicron variant. The decision was taken after a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that reviewed the situation in the national capital in the wake of Omicron's spread. Besides night curfew, other measures like limiting the office staff and restricting gatherings of people are already in place.

Here's a list of who all will be exempted during the weekend curfew imposed in Delhi from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am.

A) Officers and officials involved in essential and emergency services shall be allowed on the production of valid identity cards during night and weekend curfew.

B) Officers and officials of the Government of India, its autonomous or subordinate offices and PSUs on the production of valid identity cards and according to the restrictions imposed by the Union government.

C) Judges and all Judicial officers, staff members of all courts of Delhi as well as advocates, legal counsels, connected with the case hearing on the production of valid identity card, service ID Card, photo entry passes and permission letters issued by the court administration.

D) Officers and officials in the offices of diplomats of various countries as well as persons holding any Constitutional post on production of valid identity card.

E) All private medical personnel such as doctors, nursing staff, paramedics and other hospital services such as hospitals, diagnostic centres, testing laboratories, clinics, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical oxygen suppliers and other medical and health services on production of valid ID card.

E) Pregnant women and patients for getting medical and health services along with an attendant, on the production of valid identity card and doctor's prescription

F) Persons who are going for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, on the production of valid identity cards.

G) Persons coming from or going to airports, railway stations, inter-state bus terminuses are allowed to travel on the production of a valid ticket.

H) Electronic and print Media on production of valid identity cards.

I) Persons or students shall be allowed to appear in the examination on the production of valid admit card. The examination staff deployed for exam duties shall be allowed to travel on the production of valid identity cards or examination duty orders.

J) Movement of individuals for marriage related-gatherings up to 20 persons on production of soft or hard copy of marriage card.

Live TV