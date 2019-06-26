Delhi's Vasant Enclave triple murder case cracked; woman, live-in partner arrested from Gurgaon

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday claimed to have cracked the case of a triple murder in southwest Delhi's posh Vasant Enclave locality and arrested two people in connection with the crime.

A 42-year-old woman and her live-in partner were arrested from Gurgaon for allegedly murdering the elderly couple - Vishnu Mathur (78) and Shashi Mathur (75) - and their domestic help Khushbu Nautiyal (24) in Vasant Enclave on Sunday morning.

The accused duo - Preeti Sehrawat and Manoj Bhat (39) - were nabbed from Gurgaon, the police said.

Sharing more information, Satish Golcha, Special CP Crime, said, ''Delhi Police Crime Branch has solved the case. Two accused have been arrested. They were facing a financial crisis due to a heavy loss in business. The two allegedly robbed jewellery and Rs 86,000 in cash were recovered from them.''

''A sharp weapon was used by them for murder,'' Golcha added.

The bodies of the elderly couple and their domestic help were found with their throats slit on Sunday morning.

In its primary investigation, the police suspected that the accused were known to the family as there were no signs of forced entry into the house.

It was later found that Preeti was a close family friend of the couple. Her father was also a colleague of one of the deceased.

The elderly couple and their domestic help were killed with an intention of robbery, the Special CP said.