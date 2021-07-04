हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
DSSSB recruitment 2021

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended for over 5000 teaching posts, apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Interested candidates can now apply for the teaching posts through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

DSSSB TGT Recruitment 2021: Registration date extended for over 5000 teaching posts, apply at dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Representational image

New Delhi: Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board, DSSSB has extended the registration date for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) recruitment till July 10. The interested candidates can now apply for the teaching posts through the official site of DSSSB on dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Earlier, the last date to apply was July 3, 2021. 

The official DSSSB notification read, “Candidates are hereby informed that in view of the directions of Ld CAT, inputs of the User Departments, and administrative reasons, the last date for submission of online application forms has been extended from July 3 to July 10, 2021.” 

The TGT recruitment drive will fill 5807 teaching posts in the state.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates must have a bachelor’s degree or equivalent from a recognized University and should have secured at least 45 percent marks. The age limit of the candidates should be below 32 years.

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be selected will be through One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test wherever applicable. The questions in these papers will be bilingual – Hindi and English except for the Language exams which will be in that language. 

Application fees:

Candidates from the general category will have to shell out Rs 100/- as application fees. Women candidates and candidates from SC, ST, P.W.D, and Ex-serviceman category are exempted from the application fees payment. 

