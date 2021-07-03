हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IIT Kanpur

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for various posts, check details here

This recruitment drive is to fill 21 vacancies in the premier institute. The last day to apply is July 12 till 5 pm. 

IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for various posts, check details here
Representational Image

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for various posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can read the complete notification on the official website of IT Kanpur- iitk.ac.in

According to the notification, the last day to apply is July 12 till 5 pm. This recruitment drive is to fill 21 vacancies in the premier institute.

Vacancy details:

Group A posts- Assistant Registrar (Liaison & Hospitality)-1; Students’ Counselor-2; Career Development Officer-1

Group B posts- Catering Manager-1; Jr. Superintendent-3; Jr. Tech. Supdt. (CCF- Central Cryogenics Facility)-2; Physical Training Instructor-4; Junior Engineer-1

Group C posts- Junior Technician-3; Junior Assistant-2; Driver Gr. II-1

Read complete notification here

ALSO READ: Coal India Recruitment 2021: Apply for Managerial posts, salary up to Rs 2.8 lakh, check details

Application fee: 

If candidates want to apply for Group A posts they will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, for Group B and C posts the application fee is Rs 250.

Age limit: 

For Group A posts 21 to 45

For Group B posts 21 to 35

For Group C posts 21 to 30

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IIT KanpurIndian Institute of Technology (IIT)iitk.ac.inrecruitment driveJobs in India
Next
Story

Coal India Recruitment 2021: Apply for Managerial posts, salary up to Rs 2.8 lakh, check details

Must Watch

PT15M59S

Badi Bahas: 'Kairana connection' of Darbhanga blast?