IIT Kanpur Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for various posts, check details here

New Delhi: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur has invited applications for various posts. The candidates who are interested and eligible can read the complete notification on the official website of IT Kanpur- iitk.ac.in

According to the notification, the last day to apply is July 12 till 5 pm. This recruitment drive is to fill 21 vacancies in the premier institute.

Vacancy details:

Group A posts- Assistant Registrar (Liaison & Hospitality)-1; Students’ Counselor-2; Career Development Officer-1

Group B posts- Catering Manager-1; Jr. Superintendent-3; Jr. Tech. Supdt. (CCF- Central Cryogenics Facility)-2; Physical Training Instructor-4; Junior Engineer-1

Group C posts- Junior Technician-3; Junior Assistant-2; Driver Gr. II-1

Application fee:

If candidates want to apply for Group A posts they will have to pay Rs 500 as an application fee, for Group B and C posts the application fee is Rs 250.

Age limit:

For Group A posts 21 to 45

For Group B posts 21 to 35

For Group C posts 21 to 30

