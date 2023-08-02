trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643829
NewsBusinessEconomy
GST

28% GST On Online Gaming Stays; To Be Reviewed After 6 Months Of Roll-Out

The panel had at its last meeting decided to levy a 28 percent GST on the full face value of bets placed and Wednesday's meeting was to deliberate on the tax law changes that would be required to implement it.

Last Updated: Aug 02, 2023, 09:01 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

28% GST On Online Gaming Stays; To Be Reviewed After 6 Months Of Roll-Out File Photo

New Delhi: The decision to impose a 28 percent tax on the full face value of bets placed on online games will be implemented from October 1 even though there was a demand for a review from states like Delhi and Goa, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday.

The GST Council -- the highest decision-making body of the new indirect tax regime that comprises the Union finance minister and representatives of all states -- discussed the language of amendments that will be needed to enable taxing online gaming, she said after the panel meeting. (Also Read: Bengaluru Man's Epic Rapido Cab Adventure: 45 Minutes Ride Turns Into 3.5 Hours Of Unexpected Wait Time)

The panel had at its last meeting decided to levy a 28 percent GST on the full face value of bets placed and Wednesday's meeting was to deliberate on the tax law changes that would be required to implement it. (Also Read: 'Ankita From Bhopal, Please Stop Sending Food To Your Ex On COD': Zomato's HILARIOUS Plea Goes Viral)

Sitharaman said Delhi's finance minister opposed the levy of the tax on online gaming while Goa and Sikkim wanted the levy on GGR (gross gaming revenue) and not on face value.

Sitharaman, however, said other states ranging from Karnataka to Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh wanted the decision taken at the last meeting to be implemented. The new levy, after required changes are made in the central and state laws, is likely to come into effect from October 1, she said.

There would be a review of the levy after six months of its implementation, she added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train