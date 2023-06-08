56 Companies Blacklisted By RBI To Deal In Forex Or Electronic Trading Platform: Check Full List, Website Names
New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated the Alert List of unauthorised forex trading platforms. RBI on Wednesday added 8 entities/platforms/websites to the Alert List of unauthorised forex trading platforms, thus taking the total count to 56.
In September last year, the central bank came out with an 'Alert List' of unauthorised forex trading platforms containing the names of 34 entities. The list was updated in February also. Now there are 56 entries in the list.
The Alert List contains names of entities which are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platform (ETP) for forex transactions under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.
The Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services.
Here is the updated list and websites of 56 companies that have been unauthorised by RBI as forex trading platforms:
|Sr. No
|Name
|Website
|1
|Alpari
|https://alpari.com
|2
|AnyFX
|https://anyfx.in
|3
|Ava Trade
|https://www.avatrade.com
|4
|Binomo
|https://binomoidr.com/in
|5
|eToro
|https://www.etoro.com
|6
|Exness
|https://www.exness.com
|7
|Expert Option
|https://expertoption.com
|8
|FBS
|https://fbs.com
|9
|FinFxPro
|https://finfxpro.com
|10
|Forex.com
|https://www.forex.com
|11
|Forex4money
|https://www.forex4money.com
|12
|Foxorex
|https://foxorex.com
|13
|FTMO
|https://ftmo.com/en
|14
|FVP Trade
|https://fvpt-uk.com
|15
|FXPrimus
|https://fxprimus.com
|16
|FX Street
|https://www.fxstreet.com
|17
|FXCM
|https://www.fxcm.com
|18
|FxNice
|https://fx-nice.net
|19
|FXTM
|https://www.forextime.com
|20
|HotForex
|https://www.hotforex.com
|21
|ibell Markets
|https://ibellmarkets.com
|22
|IC Markets
|https://www.icmarkets.com
|23
|iFOREX
|https://www.iforex.in
|24
|IG Markets
|https://www.ig.com
|25
|IQ Option
|https://iq-option.com
|26
|NTS Forex Trading
|https://ntstradingrobot.com
|27
|OctaFX
|https://octaindia.net
|https://hi.octafx.com
|https://www.octafx.com
|28
|Olymp Trade
|https://olymptrade.com
|29
|TD Ameritrade
|https://www.tdameritrade.com
|30
|TP Global FX
|https://www.tpglobalfx.com
|31
|Trade Sight FX
|https://tradesightfx.co.in
|32
|Urban Forex
|https://www.urbanforex.com
|33
|XM
|https://www.xm.com
|34
|XTB
|https://www.xtb.com
|35
|Quotex
|https://quotex.com
|36
|FX Western
|https://www.fxwestern.com
|37
|Pocket Option
|https://pocketoption.com
|38
|Tickmill
|https://www.tickmill.com
|39
|Cabana Capitals
|https://www.cabanacapitals.com
|40
|Vantage Markets
|https://www.vantagemarkets.com
|41
|VT Markets
|https://www.vtmarkets.com
|42
|Iron Fx
|https://www.ironfx.com
|43
|Infinox
|https://www.infinox.com
|44
|BD Swiss
|https://global.bdswiss.com
|45
|FP Markets
|https://www.fpmarkets.com
|46
|MetaTrader 4
|https://www.metatrader4.com
|47
|MetaTrader 5
|https://www.metatrader5.com
|48
|Pepperstone
|https://pepperstone.com
|49
|QFX Markets
|https://qfxmarkets.com/
|50
|2WinTrade
|https://www.2wintrade.com/
|51
|Guru Trade7 Limited
|https://www.gurutrade7.com/
|52
|Bric Trade
|https://www.brictrade.com/
|53
|Rubik Trade
|https://www.rubiktrade.com/
|54
|Dream Trade
|Mobile Application
|55
|Mini Trade
|Mobile Application
|56
|Trust Trade
|Mobile Application
RBI in its website wrote, "This list is not exhaustive. An entity not appearing in the list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI. The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs."
