56 Companies Blacklisted By RBI To Deal In Forex Or Electronic Trading Platform: Check Full List, Website Names

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated the Alert List of unauthorised forex trading platforms. RBI on Wednesday added 8 entities/platforms/websites to the Alert List of unauthorised forex trading platforms, thus taking the total count to 56.

In September last year, the central bank came out with an 'Alert List' of unauthorised forex trading platforms containing the names of 34 entities. The list was updated in February also. Now there are 56 entries in the list.

The Alert List contains names of entities which are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platform (ETP) for forex transactions under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.

The Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services.

Here is the updated list and websites of 56 companies that have been unauthorised by RBI as forex trading platforms:

Sr. No Name Website 1 Alpari https://alpari.com 2 AnyFX https://anyfx.in 3 Ava Trade https://www.avatrade.com 4 Binomo https://binomoidr.com/in 5 eToro https://www.etoro.com 6 Exness https://www.exness.com 7 Expert Option https://expertoption.com 8 FBS https://fbs.com 9 FinFxPro https://finfxpro.com 10 Forex.com https://www.forex.com 11 Forex4money https://www.forex4money.com 12 Foxorex https://foxorex.com 13 FTMO https://ftmo.com/en 14 FVP Trade https://fvpt-uk.com 15 FXPrimus https://fxprimus.com 16 FX Street https://www.fxstreet.com 17 FXCM https://www.fxcm.com 18 FxNice https://fx-nice.net 19 FXTM https://www.forextime.com 20 HotForex https://www.hotforex.com 21 ibell Markets https://ibellmarkets.com 22 IC Markets https://www.icmarkets.com 23 iFOREX https://www.iforex.in 24 IG Markets https://www.ig.com 25 IQ Option https://iq-option.com 26 NTS Forex Trading https://ntstradingrobot.com 27 OctaFX https://octaindia.net https://hi.octafx.com https://www.octafx.com 28 Olymp Trade https://olymptrade.com 29 TD Ameritrade https://www.tdameritrade.com 30 TP Global FX https://www.tpglobalfx.com 31 Trade Sight FX https://tradesightfx.co.in 32 Urban Forex https://www.urbanforex.com 33 XM https://www.xm.com 34 XTB https://www.xtb.com 35 Quotex https://quotex.com 36 FX Western https://www.fxwestern.com 37 Pocket Option https://pocketoption.com 38 Tickmill https://www.tickmill.com 39 Cabana Capitals https://www.cabanacapitals.com 40 Vantage Markets https://www.vantagemarkets.com 41 VT Markets https://www.vtmarkets.com 42 Iron Fx https://www.ironfx.com 43 Infinox https://www.infinox.com 44 BD Swiss https://global.bdswiss.com 45 FP Markets https://www.fpmarkets.com 46 MetaTrader 4 https://www.metatrader4.com 47 MetaTrader 5 https://www.metatrader5.com 48 Pepperstone https://pepperstone.com 49 QFX Markets https://qfxmarkets.com/ 50 2WinTrade https://www.2wintrade.com/ 51 Guru Trade7 Limited https://www.gurutrade7.com/ 52 Bric Trade https://www.brictrade.com/ 53 Rubik Trade https://www.rubiktrade.com/ 54 Dream Trade Mobile Application 55 Mini Trade Mobile Application 56 Trust Trade Mobile Application

RBI in its website wrote, "This list is not exhaustive. An entity not appearing in the list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI. The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs."