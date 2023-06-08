topStoriesenglish2619037
56 Companies Blacklisted By RBI To Deal In Forex Or Electronic Trading Platform: Check Full List, Website Names

Unauthorised forex trading platform: The Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements.

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has updated the Alert List of unauthorised forex trading platforms. RBI on Wednesday added 8 entities/platforms/websites to the Alert List of unauthorised forex trading platforms, thus taking the total count to 56.

In September last year, the central bank came out with an 'Alert List' of unauthorised forex trading platforms containing the names of 34 entities. The list was updated in February also. Now there are 56 entries in the list.

The Alert List contains names of entities which are neither authorised to deal in forex under the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 (FEMA) nor authorised to operate electronic trading platform (ETP) for forex transactions under the Electronic Trading Platforms (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2018.

The Alert List also contains names of entities/platforms/websites which appear to be promoting unauthorised entities/ETPs, including through advertisements of such unauthorised entities or claiming to be providing training/advisory services.

Here is the updated list and websites of 56 companies that have been unauthorised by RBI as forex trading platforms:

Sr. No Name Website
1 Alpari https://alpari.com
2 AnyFX https://anyfx.in
3 Ava Trade https://www.avatrade.com
4 Binomo https://binomoidr.com/in
5 eToro https://www.etoro.com
6 Exness https://www.exness.com
7 Expert Option https://expertoption.com
8 FBS https://fbs.com
9 FinFxPro https://finfxpro.com
10 Forex.com https://www.forex.com
11 Forex4money https://www.forex4money.com
12 Foxorex https://foxorex.com
13 FTMO https://ftmo.com/en
14 FVP Trade https://fvpt-uk.com
15 FXPrimus https://fxprimus.com
16 FX Street https://www.fxstreet.com
17 FXCM https://www.fxcm.com
18 FxNice https://fx-nice.net
19 FXTM https://www.forextime.com
20 HotForex https://www.hotforex.com
21 ibell Markets https://ibellmarkets.com
22 IC Markets https://www.icmarkets.com
23 iFOREX https://www.iforex.in
24 IG Markets https://www.ig.com
25 IQ Option https://iq-option.com
26 NTS Forex Trading https://ntstradingrobot.com
27 OctaFX https://octaindia.net
https://hi.octafx.com
https://www.octafx.com
28 Olymp Trade https://olymptrade.com
29 TD Ameritrade https://www.tdameritrade.com
30 TP Global FX https://www.tpglobalfx.com
31 Trade Sight FX https://tradesightfx.co.in
32 Urban Forex https://www.urbanforex.com
33 XM https://www.xm.com
34 XTB https://www.xtb.com
35 Quotex https://quotex.com
36 FX Western https://www.fxwestern.com
37 Pocket Option https://pocketoption.com
38 Tickmill https://www.tickmill.com
39 Cabana Capitals https://www.cabanacapitals.com
40 Vantage Markets https://www.vantagemarkets.com
41 VT Markets https://www.vtmarkets.com
42 Iron Fx https://www.ironfx.com
43 Infinox https://www.infinox.com
44 BD Swiss https://global.bdswiss.com
45 FP Markets https://www.fpmarkets.com
46 MetaTrader 4 https://www.metatrader4.com
47 MetaTrader 5 https://www.metatrader5.com
48 Pepperstone https://pepperstone.com
49 QFX Markets https://qfxmarkets.com/
50 2WinTrade https://www.2wintrade.com/
51 Guru Trade7 Limited https://www.gurutrade7.com/
52 Bric Trade https://www.brictrade.com/
53 Rubik Trade https://www.rubiktrade.com/
54 Dream Trade Mobile Application
55 Mini Trade Mobile Application
56 Trust Trade Mobile Application

RBI in its website wrote, "This list is not exhaustive. An entity not appearing in the list should not be assumed to be authorised by the RBI. The authorisation status of any person/ETP can be ascertained from the list of authorised persons and authorised ETPs."

