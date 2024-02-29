trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2726291
INDIA Q3 GDP DATA

8.4% GDP Growth Shows Economy's Strength, Potential: PM Modi

Beating estimates, India's economic growth shot to 8.4 percent in the third quarter of 2023-24.

|Last Updated: Feb 29, 2024, 08:20 PM IST|Source: PTI
8.4% GDP Growth Shows Economy's Strength, Potential: PM Modi

New Delhi: The GDP growth of 8.4 percent in the third quarter shows the strength of the Indian economy and its potential, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, asserting that the government will continue to make efforts to keep fast economic growth and help 140 crores Indians lead a better life and create a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Beating estimates, India's economic growth shot to 8.4 percent in the third quarter of 2023-24, mainly due to good performance by the manufacturing, mining & quarrying, and construction sectors. (Also Read: BIG Bonanza To Farmers Ahead Of Kharif Season! Centre Clears Rs 24,400 Crore Fertiliser Subsidy)

Modi said, "Robust 8.4 percent GDP growth in Q3 2023-24 shows the strength of the Indian economy and its potential. Our efforts will continue to bring fast economic growth which shall help 140 crore Indians lead a better life and create a Viksit Bharat!" (Also Read: RBI Revises Bill Payment Rules: Key Changes, Effective Date, All You Need To Know)

