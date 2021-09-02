Arriving at Delhi Airport? Now, you can get your baggage delivered anywhere in India

New Delhi: Carrying tons of baggage from airport to home often becomes a tough nut to crack for many passengers. If you’re among them, then we have good news! The Delhi airport has rolled out a new service that allows domestic and international passengers to get their excess baggage delivered to any location in India.

Delhi International Airport Limited ( DIAL), a joint venture between GMR Group, Airports Authority of India, and Fraport AG & Eraman Malaysia, said that the newly launched baggage delivery service is available at the Terminal 3 of the Delhi Airport.

"For this, all they will have to do is visit the 'Avaan Excess' counter at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport and book their excess baggage," DIAL said in a statement.

Passengers can select how they want to get their luggage delivered to the desired locations. The delivery partner offers air or road delivery of the baggage. The airport operator also claimed that baggage will be delivered within 72 hours by air.

For the delivery of the passengers’ baggage, DIAL has partnered with 'Avaan Excess', which is powered by the logistics company GATI.

"If a passenger chooses delivery by road then baggage would reach the destination within 4-7 days. The booked baggage would be insured by the concessionaire," it said.

The service would prove beneficial for customers who may check-in with bulk luggage or need assistance otherwise at the airport, like senior citizens or those shifting from one place to another, DIAL said.

- With PTI inputs.

