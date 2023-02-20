topStoriesenglish2575450
B V R Subrahmanyam Appointed as new Niti Aayog CEO, Replacing Parameswaran lyer

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam's appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Feb 20, 2023
New Delhi: Former IAS officer B V R Subrahmanyam was on Monday appointed as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Niti Aayog replacing Parameswaran lyer, who has been named as the Executive Director of World Bank. Subrahmanyam, a 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Chhattisgarh cadre, was last year appointed as chairman and managing director, India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) on contract basis for a period of two years after his superannuation on September 30.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Subrahmanyam's appointment for a period of two years from the date of assumption of the charge of the post, a Personnel Ministry order said. Iyer, who was working as Niti Aayog CEO, has been appointed as Executive Director, World Bank headquarters, Washington DC, USA for a tenure of three years, it said.

He will be replacing Rajesh Khullar, a 1988-batch IAS officer, who has been repatriated to his cadre state Haryana, the order said. Iyer was on June 24, 2022, appointed as Niti Aayog CEO for a period of two years. In another order, Rajesh Rai has been appointed as Chairman and Managing Director of ITI Limited -- a public sector undertaking -- for a period of five years. Rai is at present General Manager, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL).

