Bharat Bandh on March 28, 29: Banking, insurance, transport, other services could remain impacted

New Delhi: A joint forum of central trade unions has called for a Bharat Bandh (a nationwide strike) on March 28 and 29 to show their resentment against the economic policies of the Central government.

Trade organisations such as Indian National Trade Union Congress, All India United Trade Union Centre, Trade Union Coordination Centre, and All India Trade Union Congress, among other central trade unions, are a part of the joint forum.

Joining the protests are several associations, including the All India Bank Employees Association. Most branches and ATMs of state-owned banks are likely to be impacted on March 28 and March 29 due to the strikes.

In a regulatory filing, the country’s largest state-owned bank, the State Bank of India, said, "We advise that, while the bank has made necessary arrangements to ensure normal functioning in its branches and offices on strike days," adding that "work in our bank may be impacted to a limited extent by the strike."

Taking it to the social media platform, Facebook, the All India Bank Employees Association said that employees of the banking sector will join others in the nationwide strike against policies impacting workers, farmers, and the common man.

Besides banking sector employees, workers of the insurance sector will also take part in the bandh. Moreover, workers employed in electricity, roadways and transport department in Haryana and Chandigarh are also likely to join the strike.

Also, workers in coal, steel, oil, and copper, among other sectors, will also take part in the Bharat Bandh on March 28 and March 29. Telecom, postal, and income tax employees will also display their solidarity by joining in the protests. Also Read: Centre working on a common portal; plans to merge 15 credit-linked schemes, says report

Further, railways and the defence sector employees are likely not to take a direct part in strikes but will help in the mass mobilising of workers to support the strikes across various places in the country. Also Read: Amazon Mega Music Fest sale now live: boAt, Sony, JBL devices selling at up to 60% off

