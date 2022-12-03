topStoriesenglish
NewsBusinessEconomy
UPI PAYMENT TRANSACTIONS CAP

Big relief to UPI payment apps: NPCI relaxes deadline to levy cap on digital payment transactions by two years

The move comes as a breather to companies like Walmart Inc's PhonePe and Alphabet Inc's  Google, which are among the leading digital money transfer apps in the country.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 02:13 PM IST|Source: Reuters
  • India has decided to extend the deadline on capping the share of digital payment transactions by about two years.
  • The NPCI had said in late 2020 that payment firms will not be allowed to process more than 30% of the total volume of transactions on UPI from Jan 1.
  • They are powered by the state-backed United Payments Interface (UPI) framework.

Big relief to UPI payment apps: NPCI relaxes deadline to levy cap on digital payment transactions by two years

New Delhi: India has decided to extend the deadline on capping the share of digital payment transactions by about two years to Dec. 31, 2024, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said on Friday. The NPCI had said in late 2020 that payment firms will not be allowed to process more than 30% of the total volume of transactions on UPI from Jan 1. The move comes as a breather to companies like Walmart Inc's PhonePe and Alphabet Inc's  Google, which are among the leading digital money transfer apps in the country.

They are powered by the state-backed United Payments Interface (UPI) framework, which facilitates peer-to-peer money transfer online through mobile apps.

"Taking into account the present usage and future potential of UPI, and other relevant factors, the timelines for compliance of existing third part app providers who are exceeding the volume cap is extended by two years," NPCI said in a statement.

 

