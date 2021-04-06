Book LPG cylinders through WhatsApp: HP, Indane, Bharat Gas customers check the process and other details here

New Delhi: For the convenience of customers, gas agencies have recently come up with several online process. The good news is that now the customers can book their cylinders through WhatsApp too.

Customers can book their LPG gas cylinder by speaking to a gas agency or distributor, online booking by visiting the website and also by sending a text on the company's WhatsApp number.

Indane customers can book LPG cylinders through WhatsApp by following this process

If you are an Indane customer, you can book LPG cylinder by calling the new number 7718955555. Booking can also be done on WhatsApp. Type REFILL on WhatsApp Messenger and send it to 7588888824. The customers will need to send the message from the registered mobile number only.

HP customers can book LPG cylinders through WhatsApp by following this process

If you want to book HP Gas Cylinder, then you can WhatsApp at this number 9222201122. You have to type BOOK and send it to this number. You will be asked for some information related to booking. Provide that information and your cylinder will be booked. You can also get information about many other services on this number. Like you can also know about your LPG quota, LPG ID, LPG subsidy, etc.

Bharat Gas customers can book LPG cylinders through WhatsApp by following this process

Bharat Gas customers will have to message at this number 1800224344. Write BOOK or 1 on it and WhatsApp. After this, your cylinder will be booked and a confirmation message will come on your WhatsApp.