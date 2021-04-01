LPG cylinder prices April 1, 2021: LPG gas rates become cheaper, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

New Delhi: LPG cylinder (LPG) prices have been decreased, as Indian Oil Company has slashed the price of 14.2 kg LPG cylinder by Rs 10 per cylinder effective from Thursday (April 1).

A 14.2-kg subsidised and non-subsidised LPG cylinder now costs Rs 809 in the national capital as well as in Mumbai. LPG cylinder will be available at Rs 835.50 per cylinder in Kolkata while in Chennai LPG cylinders will come at Rs 825 from today (April 1).

The reduction followed four rounds of increase, totaling Rs 135 per 14.2-kg cylinder, in as many weeks.

Notably, in the last two months i.e. February and March, the price of LPG was increased by Rs 125 per bottle. On 4 February, the price of LPG cylinder was increased by Rs 25 rupees. After that there was a jump of Rs 50 on 15 February While on 25 February and on 1 March again Rs 25 rupees per cylinder was increased.

Meanwhile, in the first reduction in rate in two months, jet fuel or ATF price on Thursday was cut by 3 per cent in line with softening international crude oil prices. Aviation turbine fuel (ATF) price was reduced by Rs 1,887 per kilolitre, or 3 per cent, to Rs 58,374.16 per kl in the national capital, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. This is the first reduction in rates after four rounds of increase since February. Rates were increased by Rs 3,246.75 per kl on February 1, followed by a 3.6 per cent hike on February 16, and a steep 6.5 per cent raise on March 1. On March 16, prices were again raised by Rs 860.25 per kl.