LPG cylinder prices slashed from today August 1, check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder

Oil Marketing companies announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the begining of the month and once during the middle of the month.

Aug 01, 2022

New Delhi: Bringing a huge relief to the consumers, the Oil Marketing companies on Monday, 1 August 2022, announced to reduce the prices of the 19 kg commercial cylinder. OMCs have slashed the prices of 19 kg commercial cylinder by Rs 36.

From today, the 19 kg commercial cylinder will be cheaper by Rs 36 per bottle. The price of a 19 kg commercial cylinder will now be Rs 1976, while in Kolkata it will be priecd at Rs 2095.50, Rs 1936.50 in Mumbai and Rs 2141 in Chennai.

However, there is no change in the rates of domestic cylinders.

PRICE OF LPG CYLINDERS IN YOUR CITY

You can click on this link to find out how much you will have to pay for LPG in your city.

OMCs announce LPG price change twice a month, once in the begining of the month and once during the middle of the month.

