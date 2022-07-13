New Delhi: In a big relief to the common people reeling under high price rise, the government has announced free LPG cylinders every year for Ration card holders. The move is aimed at giving respite on the kitchen budget that has been dented due to rising price of commodities. Eligible persons can get 3 gas cylinders for free in a year.

The Uttarakhand government had in May this year decided it will give three free LPG cylinders to Antyodaya card-holders every year. The state government will bear a total burden of Rs 55 crore for the free LPG gas scheme. Briefing the media after the cabinet meeting, Chief Secretary Sukhbir Singh Sandhu had said that a total of 1,84,142 Antyodaya card-holders will benefit from the decision. The cabinet had also decided to continue giving a bonus of Rs 20 per quintal to farmers on the purchase of wheat like previous years, he said.



Eligibility to get three LPG cylinders every year for free

In order to get free LPG gas cylinders, it is mandatory to fulfill certain conditions laid by the Uttarakhand government.

- It is mandatory for the beneficiary to be a resident of Uttarakhand.

-Also the eligible beneficiary must be an Antyodaya ration card holder

- Antyodaya ration card holder has to be linked with the gas connection card.

How to get free LPG cylinders every year under the Uttarakhand government's scheme

If you want to avail benefits of the scheme run by the Uttarakhand government, then get your Antyodaya card linked by this month itself i.e. in July. If you do not link both of them, then you will be deprived of the scheme of free gas cylinders of the government. The Uttarakhand government has completed all the ground-works related to the scheme. The state government has prepared a district wise list of Antyodaya consumers list and has sent the same to the local gas agencies. Hence the ration card holders of Antyodaya card holders must link it to their gas connections.