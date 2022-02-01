Budget 2022: 30% tax on cryptocurrency income brings clarity, legitimises crypto, say experts

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Tuesday (February 1) announced that investors’ will have to pay a 30% tax will on income earned by making investments in cryptocurrency.

“Cryptocurrencies will be taxed at 30%. Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at 30%. No deductions and exemptions are allowed. Loss from the transfer of such assets cannot be set off against any other income,” Finance Minister Sitharaman said while presenting the Union Budget 2022.



Industry players and experts are hoping that the introduction of a 30% tax on crypto income will clear the roadmap for the crypto industry.

“Government has brought in 30% tax on cryptos income, where no deduction for any expenses except cost of acquisition shall be allowed. Gift of virtual assets shall also be taxed for the recipient. This clears the air on taxes for cryptos, however, there are several types of incomes people earn from cryptos and hopefully more clarity will be available in the Budget documents,” said Archit Gupta, Founder and CEO of Clear.

Avinash Shekhar, CEO, ZebPay, said, “Tax has always been applicable to gains on virtual digital currencies, but the ecosystem did not have clarity on it. The move to tax virtual digital assets gives the entire ecosystem including investors and exchanges transparency on the road ahead. 30% tax on income from virtual digital assets, while high, is a positive step as it legitimizes crypto and hints at an optimistic sentiment towards further acceptance of crypto and NFTs across stakeholders in the country. The government has come a long way in its stance towards crypto from last Feb to today and we are confident that this will herald a new era of growth and innovation for India in a Web 3.0 world.”

He added that the announcement on the launch of a Digital Rupee using blockchain issued by the RBI will familiarise Indians with the benefits and efficiency of virtual currency, building an appetite for the crypto, blockchain and the multitudes of innovations and employment opportunities that these technologies are capable of fostering. Also Read: Union Budget 2022: Top 5 announcements on customs reforms and duty rate changes

“The Budget focused heavily on integrating technology across sectors, and the gradual acceptance of a digital currency, blockchain and virtual digital assets has the potential to make India a leader in this new paradigm of blockchain-enabled revolution,” Shekhar added. Also Read: Budget 2022: PLI scheme can create 60 lakh jobs in next 5 years, says FM Sitharaman

