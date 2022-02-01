Budget 2022: PLI scheme can create 60 lakh jobs in next 5 years, says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the presentation of the Union Budget 2022-23 on Tuesday, informed the Parliament that the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme of the Centre has the potential to create 60 lakh new jobs during the next five years.

"Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for achieving Aatmanirbhar Bharat has received an excellent response, with potential to create 60 lakh new jobs and additional production of 30 lakh crore during next Keycap digit five years," she said.

Stating that the Centre’s Budget for the upcoming Financial Year primarily focuses on two core sectors; Women, Students, Farmers, and Big public infrastructure for modernisation and development, the Finance Minister said, "PM Gati Shakti will pull forward the economy and will lead to more jobs and opportunities for the youth."

She also added that since 2014, the government`s focus has been on the empowerment of citizens especially the poor and marginalised.

"We strive to provide the necessary ecosystem for the middle class," she further added. Also Read: Budget 2022: Govt promises to lower imports in defence sector, says Nirmala Sitharaman

The Union Cabinet today approved the Budget 2022-23 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. Also Read: Union Budget 2022: Tax deduction limit on employer’s contribution to NPS a/c of State govt employees hiked from 10% to 14%

