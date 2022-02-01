Budget 2022: 60,000 houses will be identified as beneficiaries for PM Awas Yojana

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on February 1, announced that 60,000 houses will be identified as beneficiaries in rural and urban areas. Sitharaman made the announcement while presenting the Budget 2022-23.

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was launched by the Indian government with the aim to provide affordable housing to the poor. The scheme has two components - Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) (PMAY-U) for the urban poor and Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (Gramin). Also Read: Budget 2022: Big boost for MSMEs as ECGLS benefits extended to March 2023

Meanwhile, the finance minister also noted that 80 lakh affordable houses will be completed at Rs 44,000 cr under PM Awas Yojna in 2022-23.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman also announced the extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) till March 2023, in what could be a big boost for the country’s Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Also Read: Budget 2022: e-Passports will be rolled out in 2022-23, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

