हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Budget 2022

Union Budget 2022: Tax deduction limit on employer’s contribution to NPS a/c of State govt employees hiked from 10% to 14%

FM Sitharaman announced parity between employees of State and Central government by hiking Central Government contribution to the National Pension System (NPS) Tier-I.

Union Budget 2022: Tax deduction limit on employer’s contribution to NPS a/c of State govt employees hiked from 10% to 14%

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hiked Tax deduction limit on employer’s contribution to the NPS account of State government employees from 10 percent to 14 percent.

Announcing Parity between employees of State and Central government, FM Sitharaman said, at present, the Central Government contributes 14 percent of the salary of its employee to the National Pension System (NPS) Tier-I. This is allowed as a deduction in computing the income of the employee. However, such deduction is allowed only to the extent of 10 percent of the salary in case of employees of the State government. (Also read: No change in Income Tax slabs, revised ITR filing window now open for 2 years from AY)

"To provide equal treatment to both Central and State government employees, I propose to increase the tax deduction limit from 10 per cent to 14 per cent on employer’s contribution to the NPS account of State Government employees as well. This would help in enhancing the social security benefits of the state government employees and bring them at par with central government employees." (Also read: Digital rupee to be issued by RBI using blockchain and other technologies, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman)

The FM has also announced tax relief to persons with disability. FM said that the parent or guardian of a differently abled person can take an insurance scheme for such person. 

"There could be situations where differently abled dependants may need payment of annuity or lump sum amount even during the lifetime of their parents/guardians. I propose to thus allow the payment of annuity and lump sum amount to the differently abled dependent during the lifetime of parents/guardians, i.e., on parents/ guardians attaining the age of sixty years," she said.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Budget 2022Budget 2022-23Union Budget 2022Nirmala SitharamanUnion Budget 2021-22Income TaxNPS
Next
Story

Union Budget 2022: No change in Income Tax slabs, revised ITR filing window now open for 2 years from AY

Must Watch

PT19M

Nirmala Sitharaman to present fourth budget