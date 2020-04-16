Cardless ATM withdrawal: How to withdraw cash without debit card amid coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

Amidst the ongoing lockdown due to the coronavirus COVID-19, customers willing to withdraw cash from ATMs can do so without an ATM card as several banks have the option of cardless transactions. The cardless cash withdrawal option comes with a daily transaction limit as well as per transaction limit which ranges from Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 depending upon banks.

The government along with banks have been asking customers to make digital transactions as cash is a potential infection carrier. However, not every transaction can be digitally done as cash is necessary to buy several essential commodities.

Customers have to follow certain steps to use this facility of cardless cash withdrawals. Firstly, a customer will have to download the respective bank’s mobile app on their smartphone from the Play Store or App Store. Once they have downloaded the mobile app, they will have to log in and request for cardless cash withdrawal.

After logging in the customer will have to go to the ‘services’ option in the banking app and tap on ‘cardless cash withdrawal’ for self. The person will be then asked to enter the amount, the 4-digit temporary PIN and select the account number from which the amount is to be debited.

Once he or she confirms the details the submit button needs to be clicked on. On completion of the transaction, the customer will receive a success message on the screen.

This will be followed by an SMS from the bank with a unique code on the registered mobile phone i.e. the number associated with the bank account. The customer will have to save the code. After processing the request on the app, the customer needs to visit the particular bank ATM to withdraw cash.

In the ATM, he or she will need to enter their registered mobile number, the temporary code which has been set (if any) along with the unique code that the customer received via SMS. Following this, the customer will put the exact withdrawal amount, entered earlier.

Once all these steps have successfully been verified the cash will be dispensed. It is to be noted that the amount the customer has entered in his or her app to be withdrawn, needs to be withdrawn in a one-time transaction.