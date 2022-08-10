NewsBusinessEconomy
CNG car owners alert! No CNG sale in Delhi today 10 August 2022; fuel stations to remain shut till 10 pm

Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) has decided to stop the sale of CNG in Delhi from 6 am to 10 pm on 10 August to protest against the delay in reimbursement of electricity bills to CNG dealers.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 12:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: CNG car owners will not be able to get their vehicles refulled at gas stations in Delhi today, 10 August 2022 as the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association (DPDA) has decided to stop the sale of compressed natural gas in the national capital for one day.

In a letter, the Delhi Petrol Dealers Association has written “We have decided to go for no CNG sale on 10th August from 6 am to 10 pm as a mark of protest." The letter written by DDPA president Anurag Narain to Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) mentions that “DPDA is forced to take this step due to reluctance shown by IGL to pay the actual electricity reimbursement of CNG facilities to the dealers of Delhi who are incurring huge financial losses every month."

“Dealers across Delhi waited patiently for two years and followed all the instructions given by IGL and OMCs to install separate sub-meters, get them calibrated and make system for online readings. However we regret to say that officers of IGL created hurdles all along the process and after wasting two years not to mention dealer’s money on sub-meters, made us realise that the whole process will never be completed," the letter mentions.

