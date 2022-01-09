CNG, PNG prices hiked for 2nd time in 3 weeks in Mumbai: Check latest rates

New Delhi: The Mahanagar Gas Ltd (MGL) has increased the prices of CNG and PNG with effect from Saturday (December 8) midnight, an official said. The decision to hike the prices of CNG and PNG has come barely three weeks after raising the gas prices.

MGL has increased the basic price of CNG by Rs 2.50/kg, while the price of domestic PNG has been increased by Rs 1.50/SCM. The revised PNG and CNG rates are applicable for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

With the latest hike, the revised all-inclusive price of CNG that fuels vehicles will go up from Rs 63.50/kg to Rs 66/kg. On the other hand, the price of home use PNG shall shoot up from Rs 38/SCM to Rs 39.50/SCM, said an MGL spokesperson.

The prices of PNG and CNG were last revised by MGL on December 17/19, 2021. At that time, the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai by Rs 2 per kg and Rs 1.50 per SCM.

The latest revision is likely to impact about eight lakh consumers across Mumbai and nearby areas around the financial capital. The increase in the prices is done on a per standard cubic metre (SCM) basis.

