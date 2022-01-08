Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella joins Groww as investor, adviser

Tiger Global-backed Groww on Saturday said Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella has joined the company as an investor and advisor.

"Groww gets one of the world's best CEOs as an investor and advisor. Thrilled to have @satyanadella join us in our mission to make financial services accessible in India," Groww's co-founder and CEO Lalit Keshre tweeted.

However, he didn't disclose the financial details of the investment.

Groww had raised USD 251 million (around Rs 1,885 crore) in October last year in a funding round led by Iconiq Growth, which valued the mutual fund and stock investment platform at USD 1 billion.

The funding round also saw participation from investors like Alkeon, Lone Pine Capital and Steadfast.

Groww's existing investors Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, Tiger Global and Propel Venture also participated.

In April 2021, the digital firm had raised USD 83 million (around Rs 615 crore) in a funding round led by Tiger Global.

Groww enables users to invest in stocks, mutual funds, ETFs, IPOs, Gold etc. Started in 2017, it claims to have more than 15 million registered users.