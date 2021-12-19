हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CNG Price Hike: Check latest rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other cities

Mahanagar Gas Limited has increased the prices of CNG and PNG in Mumbai by Rs 2 per kg and Rs 1.50 per SCM, respectively. 

New Delhi: Mahanagar Gas Limited, a government gas utility company, has increased the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai by Rs 2 per kg and Rs 1.50 per SCM. The CNG price hike is likely to impact about eight lakh consumers across Mumbai and nearby areas around the financial capital. The increase in the prices is done on a per standard cubic metre (SCM) basis. 

Mahanagar Gas Limited announced the price hike via a Tweet. ''MGL announces the revised prices of CNG as ₹ 63.50/Kg and PNG ₹ 38/SCM in and around Mumbai w.e.f. midnight of 17th December 2021'', the company had said. 

Mahanagar Gas Limited has increased the CNG and PNG prices for the second time in three weeks. With the latest revision in the prices, CNG price has been increased by Rs 16, burning a hole in the common man’s pockets. The CNG price hike is also likely to impact taxi and auto drivers, bus operators and private vehicle owners. Also Read: PM Modi urges mayors to launch cleanliness, beautification drive in their cities

In an order, MGL clarified that the decision to increase the prices of CNG was reportedly taken to meet the shortfall in domestic gas allocation. The company added that it reportedly sourcing additional market-priced natural gas to meet the demands for both CNG and PNG. Also Read: India will achieve $400 billion export target this year: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal

Here is the list of the latest CNG prices in top Indian cities: 

City         Price per Kg

Delhi         Rs 53.04 per kg

Mumbai     Rs 63.50 per kg

Chennai     Rs 35.44 per kg

Kolkata      Rs 35.71 per kg

Bengaluru    Rs 55.00 per kg

Gurugram     Rs 61.10 per kg

