हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Facebook

Meta Facebook Watch to take on Apple Watch! Leaks reveal device will sport camera

The first image of the upcoming Meta Facebook Watch that will rival the Apple Watch has been leaked online. 

Meta Facebook Watch to take on Apple Watch! Leaks reveal device will sport camera
Image Source: Steve Moser/Bloomberg

New Delhi: Facebook, which has changed the name of the parent company to Meta, has intentionally or unintentionally leaked the first image of its upcoming Meta Facebook Watch that will rival the Apple Watch. 

The smartwatch has been leaked via the Facebook View companion app, a few hours after the company renamed itself, Meta. As of now, the company hasn’t announced any feature, name or specs of the upcoming smartwatch. 

However, it’s a no brainer that the smartwatch will give Apple Watch a run for its money. Moreover, reports suggest that the device could pack features that aren’t available in top smartwatches selling online. 

For starters, according to the leaked images shared by Bloomberg, one can clearly see that the smartwatch sports a camera, which could be the surprise element. Moreover, leaked images suggest that the Watch could have a similar look to Apple Watch. 

The TapeDrive’s editor-in-chief Steve Moser had first uncovered the image of the upcoming Meta “Facebook” Watch that was further shared by other media publications. Moser was able to take the image from the companion app for Facebook's smart Ray-Ban glasses.  

As of now, Facebook’s parent company Meta hasn’t put a workout about its smartwatch. However, the social media giant had previously hinted towards the launch of more hardware devices in its portfolio. Also Read: e-ATM for Mutual Funds: ICICI Direct launches facility for instant payout on redemptions

Currently, the company only sells smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban and Occulus branded virtual reality headsets. Also Read: Sensex slumps 678 points; Nifty ends below 17,700

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FacebookMeta Facebook WatchApple WatchSmartwatch
Next
Story

Twitter mocks Facebook’s name change: Check details here

Must Watch

PT1M13S

Popular Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar dies of heart attack