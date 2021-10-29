Meta Facebook Watch to take on Apple Watch! Leaks reveal device will sport camera

New Delhi: Facebook, which has changed the name of the parent company to Meta, has intentionally or unintentionally leaked the first image of its upcoming Meta Facebook Watch that will rival the Apple Watch.

The smartwatch has been leaked via the Facebook View companion app, a few hours after the company renamed itself, Meta. As of now, the company hasn’t announced any feature, name or specs of the upcoming smartwatch.

However, it’s a no brainer that the smartwatch will give Apple Watch a run for its money. Moreover, reports suggest that the device could pack features that aren’t available in top smartwatches selling online.

For starters, according to the leaked images shared by Bloomberg, one can clearly see that the smartwatch sports a camera, which could be the surprise element. Moreover, leaked images suggest that the Watch could have a similar look to Apple Watch.

The TapeDrive’s editor-in-chief Steve Moser had first uncovered the image of the upcoming Meta “Facebook” Watch that was further shared by other media publications. Moser was able to take the image from the companion app for Facebook's smart Ray-Ban glasses.

As of now, Facebook’s parent company Meta hasn’t put a workout about its smartwatch. However, the social media giant had previously hinted towards the launch of more hardware devices in its portfolio. Also Read: e-ATM for Mutual Funds: ICICI Direct launches facility for instant payout on redemptions

Currently, the company only sells smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban and Occulus branded virtual reality headsets. Also Read: Sensex slumps 678 points; Nifty ends below 17,700