Corporate Compliance: Here’s how it will become a pathway to economic development

The Indian economy is the sixth-largest economy in the world, however, its employment rate had further declined to 6.57% in January 2022.

It forms a clear picture that we need a better approach to tackle these issues. And JR Compliance came up with a preeminent solution to this issue - Corporate compliance which will allow businesses to comply with the rules and regulations.

Though, Corporate compliance and a solution to unemployment, how are these related? Let’s hear, how Rishikesh Mishra put it together.

Rishikesh Mishra, founder, and CEO of JR Compliance has put it together by saying, “Corporate compliance and economic development go hand to hand. That’s seamless to understand as global leaders like USA and China are the largest industrial players which means low unemployment rate and high economic development. And if we apply this equation in our country then we have far to go.”

To make his point clear, he gave an example by saying, “when a company registers itself it will not only avail a certificate of incorporation but it follows with easy access to loan, filing government tenders, trustworthiness, and credibility. While these mentioned benefits are not only applicable on the existing companies but also on a new company.”

He further explains, if a company can easily access loans, be it new or existing - it will be able to expand and diversify a business - that further will result in employment generation. Well, the equation put together by Mr. Rishikesh Mishra is quite logical and understandable, yet, we wanted to know how can seamless corporate compliance be achieved?

He further explained - “To achieve this, JR Compliance has come up with a robust platform which will allow existing or new companies to comply with the corporate compliance just with a click, be it company registration or tax and auditing. The concerned people just have to submit the required information and documents - and other legal aspects will be taken care of by them. Moreover, this platform has been designed with the motive to provide high satisfactory corporate compliance services with utmost ease.”

This robust platform will not only emphasize on filing applications or making payments, but it will also allow the users to track their application status and to conduct follow-ups. Therefore, it will fasten the process and will possibly eliminate all the issues.

A combination of high-quality services and technology is a solution to give a kick-start to your company - be it Proprietorship, Private limited company, Partnership firm, LLP, OPC, and other tax and auditing requirements like GST/ TDS filing, ITR filing, GST return filing, Annual return filing, and more - an anticipated platform will be ready for that.

This solution proposed by JR Compliance is certainly going to give them an edge over their competitors through resolving the problems of their clients, be it filing of applications or tracking application status - a seamless solution for their client’s requirements or queries will be resolved with a click.