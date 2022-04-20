हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
OLA

Delhi Cab Strike: Ola, Uber drivers postpone strike for 15 days

The Delhi government has assured Ola and Uber drivers that their demands for subsidy on CNG and revision of fare would be looked into.

Delhi Cab Strike: Ola, Uber drivers postpone strike for 15 days

New Delhi: Drivers of ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Ola have postponed their strike for 15 days after the Delhi government's assurance that their demands for subsidy on CNG and revision of fare would be looked into.

The strike began on Monday. However, there was a respite for commuters as autorickshaws were plying on city roads.

The president of Sarvodaya Drivers' Welfare Association, Ravi Rathore, said the strike has been postponed for a fortnight.

"We had a meeting with Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday. He assured us that he would consider our demands and asked us to wait for 10 days.

"Today, they have formed a Fare Revision Committee. So keeping these things in mind we decided to postpone our strike for 15 days," he told PTI.

Rathore said the cabs drivers will return to work on Thursday. Also Read: Netflix stock plunges as firm reports massive subscriber losses

The cab drivers also staged a protest at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday to press for their demands. Also Read: Investing in stocks on Twitter, Telegram tips? Zerodha warns investors about ‘pump and dump’ scams

