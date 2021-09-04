हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
FCRA

Delhi HC asks Centre not to take coercive step against trust for non-filing of return under FCRA

Justice Rekha Palli issued a notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and asked it to respond to the petition.

Delhi HC asks Centre not to take coercive step against trust for non-filing of return under FCRA

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre not to take any coercive step against a charitable trust, formed for upliftment of destitutes and leprosy patients, for not filing its annual return as mandated under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act due to purported technical glitches on the portal of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Justice Rekha Palli issued a notice to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and asked it to respond to the petition, and listed the matter for further hearing on December 16.

“Till the next date, no coercive action be taken by the respondent (MHA) against the petitioner (trust) for non filing of its return for the year 2019-20,” the court said.

The petitioner, Destitutes and Leprosy Patients Rehabilitation Trust, sought direction to the authorities to allow it to upload its form FC-4 on the ministry's portal, as mandated under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), 2010, to enable it to file its annual return for the financial year 2019-2020 beyond the prescribed date of June 30, 2021.

The trust, represented through advocates Jose Abraham and M P Srivignesh, submitted that the return could not be filed due to a technical glitch in the authorities' portal and contended that the petitioner ought not to be penalised for it.

The counsel further said that the same technical problem was faced by a number of other similarly placed parties and the petitioner apprehends that on account of non-filing of return, the ministry is likely to take coercive action against it. Also Read: GoDaddy terminates hosting of anti-abortion tip website

The plea sought to restrain the authorities from taking any coercive action against the petitioner and that the trust be permitted to file its annual returns. Also Read: Top 5 affordable electric cars available in India: Check price, range and specs

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FCRAMinistry of Home AffairsMHADelhi HC
Next
Story

Gold loan outstanding jumps 77% in 12 months up to July, rings alarm bell

Must Watch

PT11M19S

Pakistan's ISI Chief Faiz Hameed arrives at Kabul