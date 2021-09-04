हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
GoDaddy terminates hosting of anti-abortion tip website

Image source: Brunnolarq/Wikimedia

New Delhi: Website hosting service GoDaddy Inc on Friday terminated services for the owner of an anti-abortion website that allows people to report suspected abortions in Texas. "Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider," the company said in a statement.

Texas has imposed a near-total ban on abortions, which took effect early on Wednesday and leaves enforcement up to individual citizens, enabling them to sue anyone who provides or "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks. Citizens who win such lawsuits would be entitled to at least $10,000.

Texas Right to Life, the anti-abortion group owning the website, in a statement said it will not be silenced, adding that it would put its website back up. Also Read: National Pension Scheme: Get Rs 34 lakh on retirement by investing just Rs 50 daily

"Our IT team is already in process of transferring our assets to another provider and we`ll have the site restored within 24-48 hours," a spokeswoman for the group said. Also Read: Apple delays the launch of child safety features amid backlash from users, privacy activists

