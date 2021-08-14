हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Diesel home delivery: BPCL starts doorstep fuel delivery on 75th Independence Day

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has launched door-to-door delivery of `High Speed Diesel` to meet the growing demand. Celebrating the `spirit of nationalism`, the company on the eve of Independence Day also dedicated 15 mobile bowsers and 9 jerry can facilities in different corners of the Eastern Region.

The initiative of door-to-door delivery through mobile dispensers has resulted in commissioning of 1588 FuelKarts and 129 FuelEnts within a span of about two years across the industry.

"With just in time delivery, complete assurance of quality and quantity, safe and secure product handling and a host of other benefits, FuelKart helps enhance operational efficiency for our customers consistent with the overall philosophy of furthering the cause of ease of doing business," said P S Ravi, Executive Director Retail In-charge, BPCL.

"I`m delighted that on the auspicious occasion of the nation`s 75th Independence Day, 15 FuelKarts and 9 BPCL fuel stations with jerry can fuel delivery are being dedicated to our customers across the states in eastern region," he added. Also Read: Missed Mahindra XUV700 launch? Catch up on all highlights here - Watch video

BPCL has already launched 63 mobile dispensers in West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and the North-East states. Also Read: Fixed deposit alert! Axis Bank revises FD interest rates - new rates here

