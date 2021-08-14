Missed Mahindra XUV700 launch? Catch up on all highlights here - Watch video

New Delhi: Mahindra XUV700 SUV has been finally unveiled by the homegrown automaker in a virtual event after months of teasing on social media platforms. The newly launched four-wheeler will rival Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus in India’s SUV segment.

However, if you have missed the 14 August launch then you can catch up with the highlights here:

Mahindra XUV700 variants:

Mahindra XUV700 is launched in two variants according to the fuel type. The diesel and petrol engines offer manual and automatic transmissions along with an option of All-Wheel-Drive.

The SUV will be launched in four variants depending on the features: MX, AX3, AX5 and AX7, with MX being the base model while AX7 being the top model.

Mahindra XUV700 engine:

The seven-seater SUV is powered by the mHawk Diesel engine capable of generating a peak power of 185PS and a maximum torque of 420Nm - both are best in the segment. On the other hand, the petrol variant is powered by the Turbocharged mStallion Gasoline engine that can churn out 200PS of power and a torque of 380Nm.

Features of Mahindra XUV700:

Biggest sunroof: Mahindra XUV700 is launched with ‘Skyroof’, the biggest sunroof in its segment.

Entertainment: The SUV is packed with a massive infotainment screen and multi-information display (MID) neatly integrated into the dashboard’s panel.

Segment-first headlamps: The car will sport auto-booster headlamps, a feature usually find in luxury cars, which enables a longer light range during the nighttime when the rider is driving the car at above 80 kmph.

AdrenoX intelligent system: Mahindra XUV700 has been launched with an AdrenoX intelligent system for smoother integration of the SUV with Amazon Alexa. Also Read: Mahindra XUV700 unveiled in India: Check features, price, variants and more

Other segment-first features include flush door handles, wireless charging, and a custom-made Sony 3D sound system, among others. Also Read: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 India launch on August 20: Compare specs, prices of foldable smartphones

