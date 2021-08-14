हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Axis Bank

Fixed deposit alert! Axis Bank revises FD interest rates - new rates here

Axis Bank is offering the lowest interest rate of 2.50% on FDs maturing within seven to 29 days while the maximum interest rate of 5.75% is offered of FDs with a maturity period of five to 10 years. 

Fixed deposit alert! Axis Bank revises FD interest rates - new rates here

New Delhi: Axis Bank has revised the interest rates the private lender offers on fixed deposits (FD) investments. The revision in the interest rates of fixed deposits, with a time period of 7 days to 10 years, has come into effect from March 18, 2021. The rates are effective on all fixed deposits less than 2 crores. Prior to this, Axis Bank had revised FD interest rates in May 2021. 

Axis Bank is offering the lowest interest rate of 2.50% on FDs maturing within seven to 29 days while the maximum interest rate of 5.75% is offered of FDs with a maturity period of five to 10 years. Also Read: Gold Price Today, 14 August 2021: Gold reaches at 5-month low, may cross Rs 50,000 mark

The interest rates for senior citizens, however, are different for the general public. Axis Bank offers interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 6.50% on fixed deposits made by senior citizens. These interest rates are applicable for FDs maturing in seven days to 10 years. Also Read: Missed Mahindra XUV700 launch? Catch up on all highlights here - Watch video

Here are the latest Axis Bank FD interest rates for the general public: 

Duration Interest rates on fixed deposit 

7-29 days 2.50% 

30 days- 3 months 3% 

3 months - 6 months 3.5% 

6 months - 11 months 25 days 4.40% 

11 months 25 days - 18 months 5.10%, 

18 months - 2 years 5.25% 

2 years - 30 months 5.50% 

3 years - 5 years 5.40% 

5 years - 10 years 5.75%

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Axis Bankfixed depositsFD
Next
Story

Raksha Bandhan 2021: SBI offers 20% discount on buying gifts from Ferns n Petals via YONO app

Must Watch

PT5M43S

India@75: Story of Sheikh Abdullah - Pandit Nehru's friendship and Article 370