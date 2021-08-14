Fixed deposit alert! Axis Bank revises FD interest rates - new rates here

New Delhi: Axis Bank has revised the interest rates the private lender offers on fixed deposits (FD) investments. The revision in the interest rates of fixed deposits, with a time period of 7 days to 10 years, has come into effect from March 18, 2021. The rates are effective on all fixed deposits less than 2 crores. Prior to this, Axis Bank had revised FD interest rates in May 2021.

Axis Bank is offering the lowest interest rate of 2.50% on FDs maturing within seven to 29 days while the maximum interest rate of 5.75% is offered of FDs with a maturity period of five to 10 years. Also Read: Gold Price Today, 14 August 2021: Gold reaches at 5-month low, may cross Rs 50,000 mark

The interest rates for senior citizens, however, are different for the general public. Axis Bank offers interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 6.50% on fixed deposits made by senior citizens. These interest rates are applicable for FDs maturing in seven days to 10 years. Also Read: Missed Mahindra XUV700 launch? Catch up on all highlights here - Watch video

Here are the latest Axis Bank FD interest rates for the general public:

Duration Interest rates on fixed deposit

7-29 days 2.50%

30 days- 3 months 3%

3 months - 6 months 3.5%

6 months - 11 months 25 days 4.40%

11 months 25 days - 18 months 5.10%,

18 months - 2 years 5.25%

2 years - 30 months 5.50%

3 years - 5 years 5.40%

5 years - 10 years 5.75%

Live TV

#mute